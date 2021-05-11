CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Shares Bought by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 711.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,504 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNHI opened at $16.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.93 and a beta of 1.69. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $17.13.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This is an increase from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 0.83%.

CNHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup started coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Vertical Research raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

