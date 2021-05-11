Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) will report earnings per share of $0.78 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cohu’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. Cohu posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 358.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cohu will report full year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.21. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cohu.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 7.98%.

COHU has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen cut their price target on Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Cohu from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Cohu from $45.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised Cohu from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.29.

Shares of COHU stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $36.57. 9,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,800. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -32.94 and a beta of 1.79. Cohu has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $51.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.25.

In other Cohu news, Director James A. Donahue sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 387,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,578,688. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,764,000. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 92,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Cohu by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

