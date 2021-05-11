Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Given New $135.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colliers International Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Colliers International Group from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.17.

Shares of CIGI opened at $116.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.28 and a beta of 1.61. Colliers International Group has a twelve month low of $40.78 and a twelve month high of $120.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.36 and a 200-day moving average of $94.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.01. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $774.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.37 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 108,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,693,000 after purchasing an additional 12,944 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the first quarter worth $1,247,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,963,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the first quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 10.1% during the first quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 48,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,719,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

