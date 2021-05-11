Colliers Securities Weighs in on Synaptics Incorporated’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Synaptics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 7th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg forecasts that the software maker will earn $1.43 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SYNA. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.92.

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $122.91 on Monday. Synaptics has a 12-month low of $55.59 and a 12-month high of $146.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.58. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYNA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Synaptics by 1.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 69.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after buying an additional 20,352 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 13,644.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $221,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson C. Chan sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $362,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,638,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

