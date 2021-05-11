Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.4625 per share on Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

STK traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.60. 10 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,548. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.56 and a 200 day moving average of $28.60. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $19.93 and a 52 week high of $34.44.

Get Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund alerts:

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Company Profile

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.