Comerica Bank Boosts Stock Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Globant were worth $5,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Globant by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,692 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globant during the 1st quarter valued at about $516,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Globant by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 2,957 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Globant by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 33,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 8,817 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Globant by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

GLOB stock opened at $213.50 on Tuesday. Globant S.A. has a twelve month low of $102.05 and a twelve month high of $244.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 169.45 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $219.70 and a 200 day moving average of $208.15.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.20. Globant had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $232.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.05 million. On average, research analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GLOB has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Globant from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Globant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.89.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

