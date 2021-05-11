Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,787 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Watsco were worth $5,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WSO. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total value of $1,617,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSO stock opened at $305.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.07 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.09 and a 1-year high of $307.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $278.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.18.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.50.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

