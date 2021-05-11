Comerica Bank Grows Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 153.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 24,673 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $5,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wesleyan Assurance Society purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth $3,909,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth about $2,784,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 32,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $142.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.01.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 49.92%.

IFF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.40.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

