Comerica Bank Has $5.41 Million Stock Holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,872 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $5,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SYNH. AJO LP acquired a new position in Syneos Health in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Syneos Health by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Syneos Health in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.64.

In other news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 17,398 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $1,350,258.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,998,302.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Maldonado sold 4,654,046 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.17, for a total transaction of $345,190,591.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,707,529 shares of company stock worth $349,415,465. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $82.64 on Tuesday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.26 and a 52-week high of $89.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 45.41 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.68.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 10.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

