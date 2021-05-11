Comerica Bank Increases Stake in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,017 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.28% of Meritor worth $5,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Meritor by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,582,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $155,813,000 after buying an additional 116,730 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Meritor during the 4th quarter valued at $23,151,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Meritor by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 694,514 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,384,000 after buying an additional 23,289 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meritor during the 4th quarter valued at $609,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Meritor by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 584,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,325,000 after buying an additional 245,148 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meritor alerts:

Shares of Meritor stock opened at $27.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.41 and a 200 day moving average of $28.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 2.19. Meritor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.72 and a 1 year high of $33.56.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.57 million. Meritor had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 19.93%. Meritor’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meritor, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Meritor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Meritor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.40.

In other Meritor news, Director Ivor J. Evans sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $3,224,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 199,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $6,354,308.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,113.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 300,167 shares of company stock valued at $9,594,601. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.