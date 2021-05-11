Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,132 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $5,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 362,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 169,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,754,000 after acquiring an additional 10,346 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 83,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,191,000 after acquiring an additional 9,780 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,235,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $210,061,000 after acquiring an additional 531,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 318,658 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total transaction of $10,153,327.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $253,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MSI opened at $200.41 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.36 and a 52 week high of $203.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $188.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.02.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 38.17%.

MSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.00.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.