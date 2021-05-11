Commercial Metals’ (CMC) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $33.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $25.00.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CMC. Bank of America downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a sell rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.90.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Shares of CMC stock opened at $32.42 on Monday. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

In other Commercial Metals news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 38,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $1,199,430.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 37,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $1,060,498.97. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $283.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,577 shares of company stock worth $4,178,082 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 103,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the first quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.