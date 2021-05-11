CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) will announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CommScope’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. CommScope posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CommScope will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CommScope.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. CommScope had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 51.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on COMM. Wolfe Research raised their target price on CommScope from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CommScope from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CommScope in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COMM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of CommScope by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CommScope during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in CommScope by 13,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in CommScope by 1,500.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in CommScope in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COMM stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $17.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,964,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,707,016. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86. CommScope has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $18.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

