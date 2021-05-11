CommScope’s (COMM) Hold Rating Reiterated at Evercore ISI

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Evercore ISI in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

COMM has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research upped their target price on CommScope from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on CommScope from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CommScope from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. CommScope presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

CommScope stock opened at $18.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.66. CommScope has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $18.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.40 and a 200-day moving average of $14.10.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CommScope will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CommScope by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,656,708 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $196,398,000 after purchasing an additional 435,786 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of CommScope by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 9,224,188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,604,000 after purchasing an additional 504,149 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CommScope by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,003,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $93,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,310 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of CommScope by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 3,090,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,470,000 after purchasing an additional 379,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,365,000. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

