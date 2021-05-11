Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Director Acquires $22,140.00 in Stock

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Director Franklin H. Farris, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.28 per share, with a total value of $22,140.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,150 shares in the company, valued at $95,202. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTBI traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.16. 31,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $787.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.55. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.45 and a 1 year high of $47.53.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.33. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 9.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTBI. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 276.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTBI. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

