Comparing Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) and Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS)

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) and Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Saul Centers and Sino Land, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Saul Centers 0 1 2 0 2.67 Sino Land 0 0 0 0 N/A

Saul Centers currently has a consensus price target of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.18%. Given Saul Centers’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Saul Centers is more favorable than Sino Land.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.9% of Saul Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.1% of Saul Centers shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Saul Centers has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sino Land has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Saul Centers and Sino Land’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Saul Centers $231.52 million 4.34 $51.72 million $3.08 13.89 Sino Land $759.46 million 14.59 $216.58 million N/A N/A

Sino Land has higher revenue and earnings than Saul Centers.

Dividends

Saul Centers pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Sino Land pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Saul Centers pays out 68.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Saul Centers has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Saul Centers is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Saul Centers and Sino Land’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Saul Centers 19.59% 17.17% 2.64% Sino Land N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Saul Centers beats Sino Land on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc. is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties. Approximately 85% of the Saul Centers' property operating income is generated by properties in the metropolitan Washington, DC/Baltimore area.

Sino Land Company Profile

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office, industrial, and residential buildings, as well as shopping malls, car parks, and hotels. It also provides cleaning, building construction and management, financing, administration, security, mortgage loan financing, secretarial, management, project management, securities investment, living, consultancy, and deposit placing services, as well as operates hotels. As of June 30, 2020, the company had a land bank of approximately 22.3 million square feet of attributable floor area in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Sydney. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong. Sino Land Company Limited is a subsidiary of Tsim Sha Tsui Properties Limited.

