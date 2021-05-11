Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $68.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.16 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CPSI stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Computer Programs and Systems has a twelve month low of $19.57 and a twelve month high of $36.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.67 million, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.75.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,522,314.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,800 shares of company stock worth $56,104. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CPSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.71.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.