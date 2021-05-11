Conceal (CCX) Achieves Market Cap of $6.43 Million

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00001031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Conceal has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Conceal has a market capitalization of $6.43 million and $199,460.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,783.61 or 1.00615214 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00047065 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $863.00 or 0.01529161 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $422.99 or 0.00749504 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00011410 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $219.57 or 0.00389052 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.90 or 0.00240799 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00012128 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00006179 BTC.

About Conceal

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 18,906,261 coins and its circulating supply is 11,043,874 coins. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

