Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) Issues Earnings Results

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ CNST traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.50. 414,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,965. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.17. The company has a quick ratio of 15.81, a current ratio of 15.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $982.24 million, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 2.80. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $50.90.

In other news, CFO Emma Reeve sold 4,010 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $151,217.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,010 shares in the company, valued at $151,217.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Group L. P. Column sold 10,000 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,270 shares of company stock worth $756,093. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.29.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

