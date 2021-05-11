Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 5.96%.

NASDAQ CPSS traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,299. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.37 million, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33, a current ratio of 27.86 and a quick ratio of 27.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average of $4.18. Consumer Portfolio Services has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $5.12.

In other Consumer Portfolio Services news, Director Daniel S. Wood sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $73,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,809.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 47.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Consumer Portfolio Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

