Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.91

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.91 and last traded at $17.78, with a volume of 46303 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.56.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $13.00 to $20.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $15.75 to $18.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.07.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 2.66.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.07. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a positive return on equity of 90.78%. Research analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLRS. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 0.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 888,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the first quarter valued at about $117,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter worth about $192,000.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS)

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

