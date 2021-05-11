Convergence Investment Partners LLC Buys New Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UGI by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Motco boosted its position in shares of UGI by 10,622.2% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

UGI stock opened at $46.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.95 and its 200 day moving average is $38.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $26.95 and a 52-week high of $46.73.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.27. UGI had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 13.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.44%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

