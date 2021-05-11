Convergence Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,899 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the 3rd quarter valued at $789,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in MasTec in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MasTec by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 545,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,224,000 after purchasing an additional 144,252 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in MasTec by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 482,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,863,000 after buying an additional 215,886 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MasTec alerts:

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $115.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.26. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $117.82.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. MasTec’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on MTZ shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MasTec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.17.

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 16,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.83, for a total value of $1,573,720.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,879 shares of company stock valued at $7,383,126 in the last quarter. 23.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.