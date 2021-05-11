Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 536 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.2% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,242 shares of company stock worth $384,691,177 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,190.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,330.00 and a one year high of $3,554.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,280.53 and its 200-day moving average is $3,203.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Truist upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,950.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Benchmark raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,135.79.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

