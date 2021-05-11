CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.67 EPS

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The asset manager reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.67), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE:CORR traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.41. 2,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,553. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $17.68. The company has a current ratio of 24.26, a quick ratio of 24.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The company has a market cap of $73.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.22%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CORR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. DA Davidson upgraded CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

