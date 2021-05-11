Cormark Weighs in on B2Gold Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) – Equities researchers at Cormark raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of B2Gold in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.08. Cormark also issued estimates for B2Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities downgraded B2Gold from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Eight Capital lowered their target price on B2Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on B2Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. B2Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.65.

Shares of BTO opened at C$6.10 on Monday. B2Gold has a 52 week low of C$5.25 and a 52 week high of C$9.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.69.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$625.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$609.41 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently 14.86%.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

