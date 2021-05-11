Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1602 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

NYSEAMERICAN:CLM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.47. The stock had a trading volume of 901,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,032. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $13.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.46.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

