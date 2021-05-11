Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,430 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HAL. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

In other news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $531,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $128,357.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $22.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.33. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $24.74.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.