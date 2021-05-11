Corning Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:CNIG) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $23.47

Corning Natural Gas Holding Co. (OTCMKTS:CNIG) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.47 and traded as high as $23.75. Corning Natural Gas shares last traded at $23.69, with a volume of 4,057 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $73.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.21.

Corning Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:CNIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.32 million during the quarter. Corning Natural Gas had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 8.72%.

Corning Natural Gas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CNIG)

Corning Natural Gas Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes natural gas and electricity. The company offers natural gas to approximately 15,000 customers through approximately 425 miles of distribution main and 86 regulating stations; and electricity to approximately 4,800 customers through approximately 160 miles of electric distribution wire and poles, and 19 miles of gas distribution pipe.

