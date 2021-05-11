Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on June 15th

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Corteva has a dividend payout ratio of 26.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Corteva to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.9%.

Get Corteva alerts:

Shares of CTVA opened at $46.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva has a 52 week low of $22.38 and a 52 week high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CTVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.27.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.