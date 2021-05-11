CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $941.27.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSGP. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $979.00 price target (up previously from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $950.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

CSGP stock traded up $7.77 on Tuesday, hitting $847.49. 224,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,659. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 16.35 and a quick ratio of 16.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $867.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $875.48. CoStar Group has a twelve month low of $604.96 and a twelve month high of $952.76.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.35. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CoStar Group news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.03, for a total value of $922,909.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total value of $16,015,500.90. Insiders sold 35,792 shares of company stock worth $29,631,818 in the last three months. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 24,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. XXEC Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter valued at $5,728,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at $5,111,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,887,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

