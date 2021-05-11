Costello Asset Management INC Buys 2,427 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 43.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the quarter. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 15,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of UL traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.84. 180,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,199,610. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $50.23 and a 52 week high of $63.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.88. The company has a market capitalization of $157.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.5159 per share. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 71.33%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

