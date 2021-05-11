Costello Asset Management INC Has $848,000 Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Costello Asset Management INC lowered its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,986 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on FedEx from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.56.

In other news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shirley A. Jackson sold 3,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $923,826.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,824 shares in the company, valued at $3,622,991.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,648 shares of company stock worth $47,657,847 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX traded down $5.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $303.34. The stock had a trading volume of 62,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,305. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $286.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $103.40 and a one year high of $317.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

