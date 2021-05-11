Costello Asset Management INC Sells 2,000 Shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Costello Asset Management INC lessened its position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in South Jersey Industries by 53.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. 85.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on SJI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.38.

SJI stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.74. The stock had a trading volume of 23,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,597. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.24. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $29.62.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 8.95%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.303 dividend. This is a positive change from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.04%.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

