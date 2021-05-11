Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.51) Per Share

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Coursera in a research report issued on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson analyst R. Rigby now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.59). DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Coursera’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COUR. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Coursera from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Coursera from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Coursera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

Shares of Coursera stock opened at $34.80 on Monday. Coursera has a 52-week low of $33.67 and a 52-week high of $62.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in Coursera in the first quarter valued at approximately $338,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter worth about $3,375,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter worth about $148,011,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter worth about $450,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000.

In other Coursera news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.

