Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) PT Raised to $58.00

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on COUR. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUR opened at $34.80 on Monday. Coursera has a fifty-two week low of $33.67 and a fifty-two week high of $62.53.

In other Coursera news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COUR. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,011,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,375,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $450,000. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000.

Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.

