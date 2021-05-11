COVER Protocol Price Reaches $562.04 on Exchanges (COVER)

COVER Protocol (CURRENCY:COVER) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 11th. One COVER Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $562.04 or 0.01012915 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, COVER Protocol has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. COVER Protocol has a market cap of $34.50 million and approximately $3.49 million worth of COVER Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.48 or 0.00083760 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00019219 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00060366 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00065860 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.62 or 0.00107447 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $439.00 or 0.00791171 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001747 BTC.

COVER Protocol Coin Profile

COVER Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on January 5th, 2021. COVER Protocol’s total supply is 67,433 coins and its circulating supply is 61,382 coins. COVER Protocol’s official message board is coverprotocol.medium.com. COVER Protocol’s official website is www.coverprotocol.com. COVER Protocol’s official Twitter account is @COVERProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cover Protocol provides peer to peer coverage with fungible tokens. It lets the market set coverage prices as opposed to a bonding curve. Cover Protocol allows DeFi users to be protected against smart contract risk. It stabilizes the turbulent DeFi space by instilling confidence and trust between protocols and their users. By bridging the gap between decentralized finance and traditional finance, Cover Protocol aims to open the doors of DeFi to all investors. The COVER Token and Migrations (SAFE2 to COVER) The exact token distribution can be found here. In our original plans, we had a tentative amount of 55,000 $COVER to be migrated. However, the amount of $COVER eligible in the snapshot for claiming (for those who missed the $SAFE =>$SAFE2 migration) was lower than expected by 150 tokens. For now, this difference of 150 $COVER will be minted to the treasury and we will hold a vote for $COVER holders to decide on what we do with these tokens.On release, $SAFE2 holders can migrate to $COVER while those who missed the $SAFE -> $SAFE2 migration will be eligible to claim a partial amount of their snapshotted balance. There will be a MIGRATE button on the left bottom of the side nav. This page refers to the updated version of COVER. Historical data prior to the update can be consulted here. “

Buying and Selling COVER Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVER Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVER Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COVER Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

