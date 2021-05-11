CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Barrington Research raised their price target on the stock from $82.00 to $101.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. CRA International traded as high as $86.34 and last traded at $85.76, with a volume of 560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get CRA International alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRAI. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its stake in CRA International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 304,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,713,000 after purchasing an additional 13,515 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in CRA International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 190,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in CRA International by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 98,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CRA International by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 13,275 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CRA International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.97 and a 200 day moving average of $58.90.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $146.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.67 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CRA International, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. CRA International’s payout ratio is currently 34.55%.

CRA International Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRAI)

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.