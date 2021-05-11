Craig Hallum Upgrades 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) to Buy

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) was upgraded by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DDD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Loop Capital raised 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on 3D Systems from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3D Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.86.

DDD traded up $6.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.90. 1,177,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,161,401. 3D Systems has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.94, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3D Systems will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in 3D Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of 3D Systems by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 73,466 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 30,061 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of 3D Systems by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 865,468 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $23,749,000 after buying an additional 11,477 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of 3D Systems by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,469,273 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $561,677,000 after buying an additional 1,152,165 shares during the period. 65.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

