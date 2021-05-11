Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) Receives GBX 3,727.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,727.50 ($48.70).

Separately, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price target on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Cranswick stock traded down GBX 116 ($1.52) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3,638 ($47.53). The stock had a trading volume of 80,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,033. Cranswick has a 12 month low of GBX 3,144 ($41.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,126 ($53.91). The stock has a market cap of £1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,693.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,534.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.99.

In other Cranswick news, insider Martin T. P. Davey sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,412 ($44.58), for a total value of £11,942 ($15,602.30). Also, insider Mark Bottomley sold 1,061 shares of Cranswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,500 ($45.73), for a total transaction of £37,135 ($48,517.12). Insiders sold a total of 2,261 shares of company stock worth $7,947,300 over the last quarter.

Cranswick Company Profile

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

