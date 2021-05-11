Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY)

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Societe Generale raised RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. RWE Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.00.

Get RWE Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS RWEOY opened at $38.37 on Friday. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $28.68 and a 1 year high of $47.45. The firm has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $1.9081 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.62%. RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is presently -56.69%.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.