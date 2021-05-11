Crescent Point Energy (CPG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect Crescent Point Energy to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.15). Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 166.19%. The business had revenue of $343.63 million for the quarter.

NYSE:CPG opened at $4.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Crescent Point Energy has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $4.66. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.89.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CPG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $5.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $3.75 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crescent Point Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.10.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

