Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 419,483 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 4,899,382 shares.The stock last traded at $4.12 and had previously closed at $4.32.

CPG has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $3.75 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $5.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.10.

The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.01.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.15). Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 166.19%. The firm had revenue of $343.63 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 614,943 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 148,599 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,572,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,567,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,974,000 after acquiring an additional 274,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

