Crew Capital Management Ltd. Invests $2.35 Million in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,000. Alphabet makes up 2.3% of Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL opened at $2,291.75 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,323.30 and a 12 month high of $2,431.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,225.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,945.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,483.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

