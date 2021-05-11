Cricut (CRCT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ CRCT opened at $20.59 on Tuesday. Cricut has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $27.35.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cricut has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

In related news, CEO Arora Ashish sold 95,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,907,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Martin F. Petersen sold 20,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $412,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,366,020 in the last quarter.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

