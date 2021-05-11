Critical Analysis: Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) and W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC)

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) and W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Columbia Property Trust and W. P. Carey’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbia Property Trust $288.84 million 7.13 $9.20 million $1.50 11.96 W. P. Carey $1.23 billion 10.83 $305.24 million $5.00 15.01

W. P. Carey has higher revenue and earnings than Columbia Property Trust. Columbia Property Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than W. P. Carey, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Columbia Property Trust has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, W. P. Carey has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Columbia Property Trust and W. P. Carey, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbia Property Trust 0 3 2 0 2.40 W. P. Carey 1 0 3 0 2.50

Columbia Property Trust presently has a consensus price target of $16.88, suggesting a potential downside of 5.94%. W. P. Carey has a consensus price target of $78.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4.62%. Given W. P. Carey’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe W. P. Carey is more favorable than Columbia Property Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Columbia Property Trust and W. P. Carey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbia Property Trust -1.64% -0.19% -0.12% W. P. Carey 28.17% 4.98% 2.44%

Dividends

Columbia Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. W. P. Carey pays an annual dividend of $4.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Columbia Property Trust pays out 56.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. W. P. Carey pays out 83.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Columbia Property Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and W. P. Carey has increased its dividend for 22 consecutive years. W. P. Carey is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.8% of Columbia Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.2% of W. P. Carey shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Columbia Property Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of W. P. Carey shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

W. P. Carey beats Columbia Property Trust on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C. Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators. Its portfolio is located primarily in the U.S. and Northern and Western Europe and is well-diversified by tenant, property type, geographic location and tenant industry.

