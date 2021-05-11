Critical Contrast: Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) versus Nostrum Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:NSTRY)

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) and Nostrum Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:NSTRY) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Par Pacific and Nostrum Oil & Gas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Par Pacific $5.40 billion 0.14 $40.81 million $1.79 7.81 Nostrum Oil & Gas $322.13 million 0.00 -$989.93 million N/A N/A

Par Pacific has higher revenue and earnings than Nostrum Oil & Gas.

Profitability

This table compares Par Pacific and Nostrum Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Par Pacific -6.35% -26.28% -5.21% Nostrum Oil & Gas -520.92% -9.77% -1.43%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.9% of Par Pacific shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Par Pacific shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Par Pacific has a beta of 2.51, suggesting that its share price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nostrum Oil & Gas has a beta of -0.4, suggesting that its share price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Par Pacific and Nostrum Oil & Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Par Pacific 0 4 2 0 2.33 Nostrum Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Par Pacific presently has a consensus price target of $15.75, suggesting a potential upside of 12.66%. Given Par Pacific’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Par Pacific is more favorable than Nostrum Oil & Gas.

Summary

Par Pacific beats Nostrum Oil & Gas on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota. The Retail segment operates 123 fuel retail outlets, which sell merchandise, such as soft drinks, prepared foods, and other sundries in Hawaii under the Hele, 76, and nomnom brands; and gasoline, diesel, and retail merchandise in Washington and Idaho under the Cenex, nomnom, and Zip Trip brand names. The Logistics segment owns and operates terminals, pipelines, a single-point mooring, and trucking operations to distribute refined products throughout the island of Oahu, Maui, Hawaii, Molokai, and Kauai. It also leases marine vessels; owns and operates a crude oil pipeline gathering system, a refined products pipeline, storage facilities, and loading racks in Wyoming; and a jet fuel storage facility and pipeline that serves Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota. In addition, this segment owns and operates a marine terminal, a unit train-capable rail loading terminal, storage facilities, a truck rack, and a proprietary pipeline that serves Joint Base Lewis McChord. The company was formerly known as Par Petroleum Corporation and changed its name to Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. in October 2015. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Nostrum Oil & Gas Company Profile

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas. Its principal producing asset is 100% owned Chinarevskoye field located in North-western Kazakhstan. The company operates proved and probable reserve of 138 mmboe. Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC was founded in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

