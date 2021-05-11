Critical Contrast: Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) versus Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) and Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Dividends

Get Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust alerts:

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. Horizon Technology Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Horizon Technology Finance pays out 78.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Horizon Technology Finance has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust and Horizon Technology Finance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Horizon Technology Finance $43.13 million 7.34 $19.50 million $1.52 10.60

Horizon Technology Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust and Horizon Technology Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Horizon Technology Finance 1 3 1 0 2.00

Horizon Technology Finance has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential downside of 22.41%. Given Horizon Technology Finance’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Horizon Technology Finance is more favorable than Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust.

Risk and Volatility

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horizon Technology Finance has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust and Horizon Technology Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust N/A N/A N/A Horizon Technology Finance 21.85% 11.89% 6.18%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.0% of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.1% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Horizon Technology Finance beats Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital Government/Credit Bond Index. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust was formed on April 29, 1988 and is domiciled in the United States.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries. It seeks to invest in companies in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.