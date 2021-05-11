Critical Review: CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) and Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY)

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) and CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and CyberAgent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions N/A N/A N/A CyberAgent N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and CyberAgent, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions 0 3 9 0 2.75 CyberAgent 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility & Risk

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CyberAgent has a beta of -0.16, indicating that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and CyberAgent’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions $27.03 billion 0.99 $1.96 billion $2.17 13.79 CyberAgent $4.12 billion 2.57 $424.79 million $0.42 25.00

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has higher revenue and earnings than CyberAgent. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CyberAgent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. CyberAgent pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions pays out 14.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CyberAgent pays out 14.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions beats CyberAgent on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin was founded by Aristide Barbier and Édouard Daubrée on July 15, 1863 and is headquartered in Clermont-Ferrand, France.

CyberAgent Company Profile

CyberAgent, Inc. engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Abema, a hybrid service that offers linear (TV) and on-demand viewing; Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games. In addition, the company operates a programming school for kids; CROSS ME; and Nizista, a Web magazine, as well as provides application and reward points exchange platform services. CyberAgent, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

