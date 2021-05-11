Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Given New C$17.75 Price Target at Scotiabank

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$17.50 to C$17.75 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CRR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$16.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$16.72.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

CRR.UN stock opened at C$17.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.75, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$11.44 and a one year high of C$17.33. The stock has a market cap of C$2.71 billion and a PE ratio of 40.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.90.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0742 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 208.44%.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.